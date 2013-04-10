Leaked Image Shows Apple's Design Changes For The Next iPad

NowhereElse has uncovered photographs of what appears to be the bezel for the fifth-generation iPad.



The design appears to be in line with the iPad Mini, with much narrower side bezels.

The release date is far from certain – there have been reports that we’ll see it announced this month and other reports suggesting we’ll have to wait until late summer.

Check out the picture below and head over to NowhereElse for more.

