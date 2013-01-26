Report: The iPad 5 Will Launch In October And Look Completely Different

The iPad Mini. The next full-sized iPad will likely have a similar design, only bigger.

iLounge’s Jeremy Horwitz reports Apple’s fifth-generation iPad will launch in October with a brand new design. Horwitz says he’s seen a model of the new iPad, but isn’t sure if it’s the final version.Still, the design is very similar to the iPad Mini, so it’ll be thinner and lighter with rounded edges and aluminium backing.



Horwitz also claims Apple’s next iPhone will look very similar to the current iPhone 5 but have a larger camera flash on the back. Apple will also release a cheaper iPhone made of plastic.

Keep in mind Horwitz isn’t always accurate with Apple reports. However, he’s been correct in the past, so it’s worth mentioning.

