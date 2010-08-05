iPad 4G Access, Cheap: Clearwire Goes After Apple Customers With "iSpot"

Want super-fast wireless Internet access for your iPad, iPod touch, or iPhone, and don’t want to rely on AT&T’s pokey network?



Wireless provider Clearwire has a new gadget out today that could be especially useful for iPad owners who live in the Clearwire’s limited 4G wireless zone: The new iSpot base station, which provides unlimited 4G access for up to 8 Apple wi-fi devices for just $25 per month, with no contract or overage charges.

That’s a lot cheaper than the $25 per month that AT&T asks for 2 GB of 3G access, and Clearwire’s 4G network promises significantly faster speeds than AT&T’s 3G network. That could be useful for streaming video, for example, which is currently hit-or-miss in our tests with the iPad 3G.

The trouble is that the device will only work in Clearwire’s 4G coverage area, which for now is 49 markets, covering 51 million people, and doesn’t include roaming into 3G areas. (Does not include New York, San Francisco, LA, etc.) And it doesn’t work with Apple’s Mac computers, or non-Apple devices. (Or at least it doesn’t say it will.)

So if you ONLY have mobile Apple devices you want to get online, if you live in a 4G city, and if you only expect to use your iSpot in other 4G cities, the iSpot is for you.

But if you want to use it to travel outside 4G cities, or hook up your Droid Pad or JooJoo, it’s not going to work. Your other options in those cases would include a generic 3G “mi-fi” type hotspot, or getting the iPad 3G and AT&T service.

