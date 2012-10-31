The Newest iPad Really Is 'Twice As Fast'

The fourth-generation iPad (top) features Apple’s new Lightning port

Photo: Apple.Pro

In a fairly unexpected move, Apple introduced a fourth-generation full-size iPad in addition to the iPad Mini.Now John Poole of Primate Labs has some updates on the device’s performance, which comes to us via MacRumors.



Apple touted the device’s processor as being “twice as fast” as the third-generation iPad, and Poole’s test confirms it. The new A6X processor is speedy and powerful.

It clocked in at 1.4 GHz, which is even faster than the iPhone 5’s 1.3 GHz.

It maintains the same 1 GB of RAM as before.

