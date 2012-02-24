Here's A Hands-On Video Of The iPad 3's Leaked Retina Display

Remember that leaked iPad 3 display that MacRumors had last week?



The pros at iFixit got their hands on it and have a full walkthrough video of what they found.

Keep in mind that there’s no guarantee this is the real display for the iPad 3. But based on everything we’ve heard, it’s probably legit.

Here’s the video, via MacRumors:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

