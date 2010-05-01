iPad 3G Lines Across The Land

Click here for iPad 3G lines around the U.S. →

Photo: TwitPic

Apple’s iPad 3G goes on sale today at Apple Stores at 5 p.m.We don’t expect long lines — not as long as the main iPad launch on April 3 — and not nearly as long as iPhone lines.



But lines are indeed forming: Here’s the view from the one of the first iPad 3G lines on Twitter, courtesy Wilfred Rutjes in Orlando.

“Already in line 9 AM for the new #ipad #3G which will be released at 5pm in #Orlando,” he tweets.

Another person, Chris Pope, who is based Georgia: “It’s 10:28am, I’m 4th in line for the iPad 3g, let the games(standing) begin!” he tweets.

Are you waiting in line for an iPad 3G today? If you are, let us know, and we’ll add your picture. Just email it to [email protected] or send us a link to your TwitPic.

