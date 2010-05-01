Which iPad 3G Data Plan Should You Buy?

Apple’s iPad 3G started shipping today, and U.S. wireless partner AT&T is offering two data plans for the gadget, with different costs and monthly download allotments.

Specifically, AT&T is offering a $14.99 monthly plan that allows for 250 MB of data consumed, and a $29.99 monthly plan that allows for unlimited Internet consumption.

Which should you buy? That depends on how you’ll be using the device on a 3G network, of course. (We think most people will buy the cheaper iPad without 3G service, but many will buy the 3G model, too.)

For an idea of what the cheaper plan offers, here’s what 250 MB translates to:

About 35 minutes of YouTube video at standard-definition

OR about 8-10 minutes of YouTube or iTunes video at 720p hi-definition

OR about 70 songs from iTunes

OR a few thousand Web pages and typical email usage

OR more than 4,000 Facebook photos

So, if you think a month’s worth of 3G access looks like this, then you should be fine with the 250 MB plan:

Browsing a few dozen Web pages a day and typical email usage (without downloading big attachments)

Looking at a few dozen Facebook photos a day

Watching a few minutes of YouTube video a week

Downloading a few songs and podcasts from iTunes per month

Downloading a few small iPhone or iPad apps per month, light app usage

If you think you’ll be using more bandwidth than that over 3G, you may consider the $29.99 plan. Remember that you can cancel anytime, change plans on a monthly basis, or turn service off and on, because there is no contract. (We don’t see anything about an activation fee, either.)

Remember, using the iPad in a wi-fi zone doesn’t count toward this limit. So if you’re going to be using the iPad primarily at home — the best use case — or at the office, or anywhere there’s wi-fi, you won’t need to worry about hitting the 250 MB cap. AT&T is also including free access to its wi-fi networks in its 3G plans, which includes Starbucks locations.

What happens if you go over 250 MB? Will AT&T stick you with unreasonable overage charges?

No. You actually have a few options. You can buy another 250 MB for $14.99, which will last another 30 days. Or you can upgrade to a $30 plan, which will last a fresh 30 days.

How about international iPad 3G roaming? It exists, but it’s not cheap. We have that info in a new post here.

A version of this post originally appeared earlier this year.

