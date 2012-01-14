iPad 3 Will Run On A Faster Mobile Network Than iPhones

Apple designer Jony Ive

Photo: Flickr / g l u b

The iPad 3, which will go on sale in March, will run on LTE networks, Bloomberg’s Tim Culpan, Peter Burrows and Adam Satariano report.LTE networks are faster than the 3G networks Apple’s current iPhones use to access data.



Bloomberg: “Apple is bringing LTE to the iPad before the iPhone because the tablet has a bigger battery and can better support the power requirements of the newer technology, said one of the people.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.