IT'S OFFICIAL: iPad 3 Will Be Announced March 7 In San Francisco

Apple just sent out invites for its iPad 3 announcement to various media outlets.It’ll be March 7 in San Francisco at 10 a.m. Pacific.



The invitation gives us a sneak peek at the iPad 3’s rumoured high-resolution screen.

It’s pretty.

You can see a screenshot of the invitation to the right, courtesy of The Verge.

It’s also interesting to note that the photo doesn’t show a home button on the iPad. But it’s possible it’s positioned horizontally.

We’re still waiting for our invite to the event. Maybe it got lost in the emails! Or maybe it’s coming via snail mail.

Also, anyone know if the New York Times got an invite? Just curious.

So what’s the iPad 3 going to be like?

