The Next iPad Will Be 'Slightly Thicker' Than The iPad 2

Photo: Business Insider

The next iPad will be ever so “slightly thicker” than the iPad 2, Jeremy Horwitz at iLounge reports.By ever so slightly, we mean it. He says it’s going to be 1 millimetre thicker. And you probably won’t notice any difference between this iPad case and the case of the iPad 2.



Horwitz says he saw the case of the next iPad, and it seems to have come from someone that makes iPad cases.

He says the next iPad will be upgraded internally, not externally. Think iPhone to iPhone 4S.

