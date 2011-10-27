Apple's Manufacturing Partners Are Worried They Can't Make Retina Displays For The iPad 3

Photo: Apple

Apple wants to deliver a high resolution, “retina display,” for the iPad 3, but manufacturers aren’t sure if they can make those sorts of displays in volume, Brooke Crothers at CNET reports.A source in Asian familiar with Apple’s suppliers and its plans, tells Crothers, “It’s not a question of making just one. That, of course, can be done. The challenge is making lots of them … This is a quantum leap in pixel density. This hasn’t been done before.”



The “retina display” on the iPhone has 326 pixels per inch. The iPad’s version of the retina display is slated to have 264 PPI, which is double what’s on the iPad 2, says Crothers.

That density of pixels is not easy to make, and thus Apple might have to scale back its plans.

