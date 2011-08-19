An iPad 3 With Retina Display Is Coming In Early 2012, Says The WSJ

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

If you were hoping to buy an iPad 3 with a high resolution “retina display,” this year, you’re out of luck.The Wall Street Journal’s Lorraine Luk reports that Apple will not be selling the iPad 3 until early 2012.



Luk says suppliers are planning on doing test production runs in October, and hope to ramp up production by the end of the year for an early 2012 launch.

Earlier this week DigiTimes reported the same thing.

rumours about an iPad 3 getting released this year have been floating since the iPad 2 was released at the start of the year.

