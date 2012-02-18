LEAKED: Now We're Almost Positive The iPad 3 Will Have A Retina Display Like The iPhone

Photo: MacRumors

The guys at MacRumors say they got their hands on a display from Apple’s upcoming iPad 3.And just as other rumours have been saying, the iPad 3 appears to offer a Retina Display just like the one on the iPhone 4 and 4S.



MacRumors looked at the screen under a microscope and confirmed that the resolution will be double that of the iPad 2.

