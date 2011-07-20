GRUBER: iPad 3 Is Getting Retina Display, And It's Going To Look Great

Ace Apple blogger John Gruber said yesterday that the iPad 3 is going to be getting a retina display, which is Apple’s super sharp screen.



This adds to the heap of reports that have been emerging lately about Apple adding a high-def display to the iPad.

Of course, this being Gruber, he dropped this news slyly in a post about something else. In reference to magazine apps on the iPad, he said:

“These magazines and newspapers that render each “page” as a static 1024 × 768 image are going to look like utter arse on the iPad 3’s 2048 × 1536 retina display.”

For most bloggers the comment about iPad 3 could be written off as a slip, but Gruber is plugged-in, widely read, and very thorough in his writing. If it was a mistake, he would have added an update.

Of course, that little insertion poses a new question: When is Apple going to release the iPad 3? Will it release an iPad 2 HD this fall with this the retina display?

