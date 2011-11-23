iPad 3 With Retina Display Is Already In Production [rumour]

A Retina display-equipped iPad 3 is already in production, DisplaySearch analyst Richard Shim told CNET today.



The QXGA 2048-by-1536 display is very difficult to produce in large enough numbers to satisfy consumer demand, so Apple is turning to Samsung, Sharp, and LG to produce them.

The 10-inch screen on the iPad 3 will use IPS technology for extended viewing angles, like all of Apple’s current mobile devices.

It could be ready to ship as soon as January, with volume available within a couple months afterwards, 9 to 5 Mac reports.

According to Shim, Apple also has expressed interest in building a 7.85-inch screen.

