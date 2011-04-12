No iPad 3 This Fall

Photo: Viacom

There won’t be a new iPad this fall, and the eventual iPad 3 won’t have a “retina” display, according to component supplier sources quoted by DigiTimes.These suppliers say there may be an upgraded iPad 2 this Fall to take advantage of the holiday season but certainly no iPad 3. Too soon.



The retina display is the neat, really high definition display on the iPhone 4. Apple says the display has a definition higher than the human eye can process, and so makes for unparalleled gorgeousness. While the veracity of that claim is unclear, it’s clear that the iPhone 4 display is really gorgeous and better than anything else on the market. The problem with a retina display on an iPad is that making big screens with that kind of resolution is really, really expensive.

The report doesn’t rule out that the iPad 3 might have higher resolution, but not the fabled “retina” display.

