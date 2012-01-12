REPORT: The iPad 3 Launches In Early March And Will Look Just Like An iPad 2

Photo: Dylan Love

The iPad 3 will look virtually identical to the iPad 2 and will launch in early March, reports Japanese blog Macotara (via 9to5Mac).It will have the same positioning of buttons and cameras and is so physically similar that the Smart Cover will still work on it, despite Macotara’s sources saying the magnets will be located in different positions.



This pretty much falls in line with yesterday’s report that the iPad 3 will be just one millimetre thicker, the improvements being focused on the inside more than the outside.

