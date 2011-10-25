iPad 3 Launching In March With New Dock Connector, Same Screen Size [REPORT]

A report from Japanese blog Macotakara claims that Apple’s iPad 3 will begin production in late January and feature a new, smaller dock connector, Cnet reports.



The tablet, which will feature the same 9.7-inch screen, is being “rushed into production due to Chinese New Year celebrations” at the end of January, Cnet notes.

This would pinpoint the iPad 3’s launch date for sometime in March, as has been tradition for the past two years.

Historically, Apple has altered peripheral ports in order to make devices thinner and in order to make room for re-designed internals.

By changing the dimensions of the iPad dock connector, the new iPad will be incompatible with all iPod Touch, iPhone, and iPad accessories.

Macotakara could not speculate on if the iPad 3 will feature a high-density Retina display like the iPhone 4 and iPhone 4S.

See below for pictures of the new dock connector:

Photo: via Macotakara

