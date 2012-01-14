iPad 3 Production Just Started!

Photo: Dylan Love
iPad 3 production has started, Bloomberg reports.According to Bloomberg terminal headlines:
- It will have a sharper screen and a faster quad core chip.
- Production will be at full volume by February with the gadget going on sale in March.
Jeremy Horwitz at iLounge reported earlier this week that the iPad 3 will be slightly thicker than the iPad 2 – by about 1 milimeter.
Horwitz says he saw the case of the next iPad, and it seems to have come from someone that makes iPad cases.
