iPad 3 Production Just Started!

Nicholas Carlson
ipad 3

Photo: Dylan Love

iPad 3 production has started, Bloomberg reports.According to Bloomberg terminal headlines:

  • It will have a sharper screen and a faster quad core chip.
  • Production will be at full volume by February with the gadget going on sale in March.

Jeremy Horwitz at iLounge reported earlier this week that the iPad 3 will be slightly thicker than the iPad 2 – by about 1 milimeter.

Horwitz says he saw the case of the next iPad, and it seems to have come from someone that makes iPad cases.

See Also: Here’s Everything We Know About The iPad 3

 

Read more: http://www.businessinsider.com.au/ipad-3-thickness-2012-1#ixzz1jNEpOWTK

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

apple sai-us