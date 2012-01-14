iPad 3 Production Just Started!

Photo: Dylan Love

iPad 3 production has started, Bloomberg reports.According to Bloomberg terminal headlines:



It will have a sharper screen and a faster quad core chip.

Production will be at full volume by February with the gadget going on sale in March.

Jeremy Horwitz at iLounge reported earlier this week that the iPad 3 will be slightly thicker than the iPad 2 – by about 1 milimeter.

Horwitz says he saw the case of the next iPad, and it seems to have come from someone that makes iPad cases.

