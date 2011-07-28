iPad 3 Might Be Released In November

Photo: AP

Apple may release a third version of the iPad around Thanksgiving, the China Times reports via MacRumors.China Times also reports the iPhone 5 is coming in the second week of September. We’ve read numerous reports saying the iPhone 5 is coming in September, so that’s not that surprising.



The iPad 3 news is a bit more intriguing. Reports have suggested it won’t be an iPad 3 so much as an iPad 2 Plus (or iPad 2 HD). This new iPad is said to have a retina display.

We have previously read reports that the new iPad would be out around the same time as the new iPhone. The China Times says Apple is having trouble getting components for this next iPad which is why it might not be out until a few months later.

MacRumors says China Times has a hit or miss record on rumours, but it seems to have good supply chain sources.

Don’t Miss: Mind Melting Facts About How Well Apple’s Business Is Doing Right Now

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.