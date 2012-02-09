A HUGE Hint That The iPad 3 Will Launch In Early March

Photo: Sander Spolspoel via Flickr

Based on some code found in the latest developer release of Apple’s iOS, it looks like the next update will be available on or around March 9.The new version of iOS also times up nicely with the rumoured due date for the iPad 3, leaving us wondering if Apple will time it so the update and tablet launch at the same time. The update will be iOS version 5.1, which has been in the works for months now. We’ve been expecting its release to come earlier, but by now it looks like Apple is hanging on for the iPad 3.



That March 9 date comes from code discovered by Your Daily Mac in a section that carriers in Japan, France, and a few other countries need to use in order to make sure the iPhone runs properly on their networks.

