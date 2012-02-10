Suddenly, A Bunch Of iPad 3 Parts Are Leaking And They All Hint At A Big Boost In Performance

On the heels of yesterday’s iPad 3 parts leak, a bunch of photos of other parts have leaked to Cult Of Mac and the Japanese blog Macotakara.



The parts back up what we’ve been hearing recently. The outside design of the iPad 3 will look almost exactly like the iPad 2. The upgrade will be mostly internal and will include a faster processor, more memory, and a higher resolution display.

You should head over to Cult Of Mac to see all the leaked images, but we’ve included one below to whet your appetite.

Photo: Cult Of Mac

