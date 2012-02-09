LEAKED: An Alleged iPad 3 Part Hints At A Giant Battery

A new alleged leaked iPad 3 part shows that the tablet will likely have a larger battery and similar design as the current iPad 2.



The leaked photo compares the rear iPad 2 casing to the rear iPad 3 casing. It comes from Repair Labs, who says they got it from “industry insiders in China.”

Here’s the photo. The iPad 2 casing is on the left:

Photo: Repair Labs

Repair Labs says its source claims the iPad 3’s guts will be moved around to make room for the larger battery. We’ve also heard rumours that the iPad 3 could have up to twice the battery life of the iPad 2.

The camera placement is also different, hinting that there could be a few tweaks to the iPad 3’s external design.

Finally, Repair Labs says the screen placement is different than the iPad 2’s, which could mean we’ll finally get a higher resolution screen on the iPad 3.

[Via MacRumors]

Click here for more juicy iPad 3 rumours >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.