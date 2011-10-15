Apple Is Already Starting Production Of The iPad 3, Says Susquehanna

Photo: Flickr Scott & Elaine van der Chijs

Apple has already starting production of the iPad 3, according to supply chain checks by Susquehanna Financial analyst Jeff Fidacaro, via John Paczkowski at All Things D.Fidacaro says Apple is doing a small run of 600,000-1 million iPad 3s in the fourth quarter, and will gradually increase production, with an first-quarter 2012 launch.



He doesn’t have any other details on the iPad 3, just that it’s coming at the start of 2012.

