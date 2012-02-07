Some Good Guesses At What The iPad 3 Will Be Like From A Guy Who Knows His Stuff

Photo: AP

The guys at iFixit, the group that dismantles gadgets and gives away repair guides, really know their stuff.So when one of them makes predictions about Apple’s next big product launch, we listen.



iFixit’s Kyle Wiens spoke to PC World about the iPad 3 and what he thinks it’s going to be like. For the record, Wiens was pretty accurate when he predicted what the iPad 2 and iPhone 4S would be like.

Here are the highlights from the interview:

The screen will have a better resolution, close to the one you see on the iPhone’s Retina Display.

The iPad 3 will look a lot like the iPad 2.

Wiens guesses it will be called the “iPad 2 HD” or something similar.

It may not have a quad-core processor, but it’ll definitely get a faster chip.

