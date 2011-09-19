No iPad 3 Coming This Year, But What About An iPad HD?

Photo: Laurita_

Despite a heavy slew of reports and rumours saying Apple would release another iPad this year, JP Morgan analyst Mark Moskowitz, via All Things D, says it won’t happen until 2012.”There are prototypes in the supply chain related to the next-generation device, but our conversations with industry participants suggest that a new device will not be available until sometime in calendar 2012,” sats Moskowitz.



Because Apple is walloping all tablet competition, Moskowitz says it doesn’t need to rush out a third generation of the device.

Previously, Josh Topolsky at This Is My Next reported that an iPad HD would be coming out this fall along side the iPhone 5.

It’s possible both are correct. The iPad HD could just be an upgraded iPad 2, and not a full-on iPad 3.

