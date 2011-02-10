iPad 3 Could Launch By Fall, John Gruber Hints

Is Apple launching the iPad 3 this year — and moving to a fall iPad release schedule?



It’s widely expected that the iPad 2 will go on sale around April, near the 1-year anniversary of the first iPad launch.

But will Apple’s iPad 3 arrive by fall?

In reaction to HP’s new TouchPad, Apple watcher John Gruber writes today on Daring Fireball, “If my theory is right, they’re not only going to be months behind the iPad 2, but if they slip until late summer, they might bump up against the release of the iPad 3.”

Gruber — who is probably the best-sourced Apple writer in the world — has a habit of sometimes slipping “news” into his posts without making a big deal of it. So unless this is pure speculation, or a misinterpretation on our part, it’s possible he knows something.

Either way, fascinating!

UPDATE: Some are interpreting John’s comment differently — NOT as meaning that Apple will release the iPad 3 this year on a 6-month cycle, but that people will already be thinking about the iPad 3 launch in 2012. That’s not how we (and others) read it, but we’ll reach out to Gruber to clarify.

UPDATE 2: It appears we did interpret Gruber’s post mostly correctly. He just posted a second, much longer post, outlining his view of the iPad’s future shipping schedule. Here, he specifies that he thinks the iPad 2 will ship in April, with another iPad update announced in September, announced at what has historically been the annual iPod event. (Perhaps, we’d guess, an iPad with 4G LTE support?) Gruber seems to be speculating here, and not reporting inside information.

But at least we now know exactly what he’s saying — that he thinks Apple could eventually move the iPad to a fall release schedule, and not spring. (Not necessarily every 6 months, but at least once, so as not to have go to 1.5 years between updates.)

Read: Here’s Why Apple’s iPad Will Dominate The Tablet Market For Years

