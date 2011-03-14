iPad 2 Already Selling For Twice The Price On Hong Kong grey Market

The iPad 2 is already sold out in Hong Kong, and selling on the grey market for at least twice the price, TheNextWeb reports.



Some Apple distributors went as far as sending couriers to big US cities to buy up as many iPad 2s as possible and bring them back. They’re now selling for twice the price, and that could even go up as that supply dries up.

Of course, Hong Kong is a gateway to China, where there are grey markets in most everything, plenty of rich people who like gadgets, and the iPad 2 isn’t on sale yet.

