iPad 2 Will Have A Front And Rear Camera

The next version of the iPad will be sporting front and rear facing cameras, Reuters reports after speaking with Asian suppliers.



Reuters also reports the new iPad will be slimmer, have a sharper screen, and weigh less than the current iPad.

Previously, DigiTimes reported many of the same details.

Yesterday, images surfaced of what is supposed to be the back panel for the new iPad. Those panels had a hole for a camera.

