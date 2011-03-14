SURVEY SAYS: 70% Of iPad 2 Buyers Were First-Time iPad Owners

Photo: Twitter / Yfrog

Piper Jaffray’s Gene Munster and team surveyed 236 people in line for the iPad 2 on Friday.Munster just summarized his findings in a note:



Most people were buying their first iPads as opposed to upgrading. Some 70% of iPad 2 buyers were new to the iPad, whereas about 23% of iPhone 4 buyers last summer were new to the iPhone.

47% of buyers picked up iPad 3G units, which cost $130 more.

41% bought the 32GB model, up from 32% who bought the 32GB model of the original iPad. And the 64GB models gained slight share, he says. (So average selling price went up.)

65% of buyers owned an iPhone (halo effect!), 24% own a Kindle.

Munster still thinks Apple sold about 400,000 to 500,000 iPads this past weekend, vs. 300,000 original iPads during its launch weekend last April.

This was limited by stock — Apple sold out of iPad 2s quickly.

