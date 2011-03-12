Here's Every Update Apple Made To The iPad 2

Photo: Apple

There has been some debate in the first round of iPad 2 reviews about whether or not the new tablet is worth the upgrade for owners of the original iPad.We personally think that you should skip this upgrade cycle, unless you really want to FaceTime chat on your iPad.



But for those who are still on the fence, we put together a list of every major upgrade Apple made to the iPad 2 to help make your decision easier.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.