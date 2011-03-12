Here's Every Update Apple Made To The iPad 2

Photo: Apple
There has been some debate in the first round of iPad 2 reviews about whether or not the new tablet is worth the upgrade for owners of the original iPad.We personally think that you should skip this upgrade cycle, unless you really want to FaceTime chat on your iPad.
But for those who are still on the fence, we put together a list of every major upgrade Apple made to the iPad 2 to help make your decision easier.
The iPad 2 has front and rear-facing cameras. Initial reviews say the cameras are pretty weak, but it should be good enough for FaceTime chat and basic point-and-shoot photos.
The iPad 2 is the first gadget to feature Apple's A5 dual core processor. It will help graphics run up to 9x faster while maintaining the same 10 hour battery life as the original iPad.
Like the iPhone 4, the iPad 2 has a gyroscope that adds an extra dimension of movement detection. It's perfect for gaming.
In addition to AT&T, the iPad 2 now supports 3G service from Verizon. There are several Verizon plans to choose from starting at $20 per month for 1 GB of data.
With this $40 adaptor, you can hook your iPad 2 up to any TV with an HDMI port and display apps, websites, videos, etc. on the big screen.
The iPad 2's Smart Cover has received almost as much attention as the device itself. The cover snaps on with magnets and puts the iPad to sleep when you close it. It can also fold into two configurations: one for easy typing and another for viewing video or chatting on FaceTime.
The Smart Cover costs $40, or you can get a leather one for $69.
