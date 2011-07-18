iPad 2s Are Finally Shipping Within Days, Not Weeks

Photo: Screenshot

It took four months, but Apple’s iPad 2 supply has finally caught up to demand.Fortune was the first to spot that shipping estimates have dropped to just one to three days, down from up to three weeks when the iPad 2 first launched in March.



It wasn’t until recently that shipping times dropped to days instead of weeks.

