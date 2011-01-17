iPad 2 Screen Will Likely Be Double The Resolution Of The Original iPad

The iPad 2 will have a screen that’s twice as sharp as the current iPad, according to some icons hidden in the iBooks application.



MacRumors found the icons, and says the resolution on the next iPad will likely be 2048X1546, which is a doubling of the current iPad’s resolution.

Apple doubled the resolution on the iPhone 4 to create its “retina display.” So, will the iPad 2 have a “retina display”?

MacRumors notes that Apple said the human eye couldn’t see pixels past 300 pixels per inch. At this new resolution for the iPad 2, it will have 260 pixels per inch, so it wouldn’t technically fit the previous definition of retina display.

Regardless, the bottom line here is: The screen is going to be much more crisp.

But to run a super sharp screen, John Gruber of Daring Fireball notes it will require, “a lot more RAM and one hell of a mobile video card.”

See Also: iPad 2 Coming In Spring, iPhone 5 In Summer

