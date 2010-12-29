Apple Working On A Smudge Proof Screen That's Better Outdoors For iPad 2

Photo: Dennis Lloyd

Apple is developing a better screen for the iPad 2, DigiTimes reports.According to its sources in the supply chain, Apple is working on anti-smudge, and anti-glare treatments for screens.



Makes sense to us. Since people are constant touching the iPad screen, it can get smudged up and gross looking. Cutting down on that would be nice.

As for the anti-glare option, that too would be nice. We can report that it’s no fun reading an iPad at the beach.

As Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos pointed out yesterday in a release touting the success of the Kindle, people with LCD tablets (a.k.a. iPads) can’t read outdoors:

“We’re seeing that many of the people who are buying Kindles also own an LCD tablet. Customers report using their LCD tablets for games, movies, and web browsing and their Kindles for reading sessions. They report preferring Kindle for reading because it weighs less, eliminates battery anxiety with its month-long battery life, and has the advanced paper-like Pearl e-ink display that reduces eye-strain, doesn’t interfere with sleep patterns at bedtime, and works outside in direct sunlight, an important consideration especially for vacation reading. Kindle’s $139 price point is a key factor — it’s low enough that people don’t have to choose.”

