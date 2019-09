Apple could sell 600,000 iPad 2s this weekend alone, Bloomberg reports citing bullish analysts. That would be a serious blowout, doubling the opening weekend sales of the original iPad.



What do you think? Will Apple deliver a massive weekend or will it come in lower? Vote and explain in the comments:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.