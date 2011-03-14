Apple Sold One Million iPads This Weekend, Analyst Says

Photo: Anthony Petibi

Wedbush Securities’ Scott Sutherland says Apple sold close to 1 million iPad 2s on opening weekend, Reuters reports.The iPad 2 is basically almost sold out everywhere and most of the buyers are new buyers, so this has been a pretty huge launch for Apple. Previously Piper Jaffray’s Gene Munster had upped his estimate to 500,000.



Basically the only thing limiting how many Apple sells is how much it can put on shelves. Not the worst problem to have.

Don’t Miss: iPad 2 Lines Across The Land →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.