Apple Getting Blowout iPad 2 Online Sales? 2-3 Week Shipping Delay Already

Online sales of the iPad 2 only started at 3 AM eastern, but Apple is already saying it’s going to take 2-3 weeks to ship iPads.



The delay in shipping is growing too. Just an hour ago, SAI contributor Sammy the Walrus IV tweeted, “iPad 2 shipping dates getting pushed back. Was 3-5 business days, now 5-7 business days. Yikes.”

It sure looks like Apple had blowout iPad 2 sales online … or for the conspiracy minded, maybe it’s trying to get people to come to its stores today and buy one in person. Apple probably doesn’t want to have wimpy lines like it did for Verizon iPhone.

