Looks Like Best Buy Will Have A Bunch Of iPad 2's Tomorrow -- Start Lining Up

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

rumours that Best Buy was holding a stockpile of iPad 2’s for sale this Sunday appear to be correct.We got this ad in our paper today with iPad 2 all over the cover, and can tell you from experience Best Buy doesn’t advertise hot gadgets like this unless they have a few to go around.



Engadget first got wind of the sale from an anonymous tipster. It’s likely individual locations won’t have a huge inventory, so if you’re still looking for an iPad 2, start lining up now.

Don’t Miss: Everyone’s Right About The PlayBook — It Doesn’t Stand A Chance

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.