iPad 2 Not Likely To Get Super High Resolution Retina Display

Photo: iLounge

Apple’s iPad 2 will not have a super high resolution screen akin to the “retina display” on iPhone 4s and iPod Touchs, says plugged-in Apple blogger John Gruber.Gruber’s sources tell him the resolution will remain exactly the same on the iPad 2, though it could be improved in other ways. The next display might be brighter, it might be thinner, and it might less power hungry.



Last weekend reports emerged that Apple might be doubling the resolution of the iPad which would bring it close to “retina display” quality.

But, in order to run at such a high level, Apple would need to include super highe power processors. It would also likely face a drain on the battery.

Gruber thinks the retina display doesn’t arrive until 2012.

