iPad 2 Is Clobbering Motorola Shares

Motorola Mobility is the closest thing in the market to a pure Android investment, so it’s good to take a look at it from time to time to see what investors are thinking about Google’s operating system. Yes, Android is bigger than Motorola, but for the Android tablet market, it’s all that matters right now.



So, how is it doing? Not well! Since Apple revealed iPad 2, shares are down 6%. And they’re down 26% from their peak which came just after the Xoom was revealed. Looks like the market thinks the Xoom will be a dud.

We tend to agree: Google’s Clunky Honeycomb Software Ruins The Motorola Xoom [REVIEW]

Photo: Google Finance

