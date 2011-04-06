iPad 2 Sales Pegged At ~2.5 Million Units For March

Photo: AP

Apple sold 2.4-2.6 million iPad 2s in March, DigiTimes reports citing supply chain sources. Sales of the iPad 2 are stronger than sales of the original iPad, and DigiTimes throws out “a conservative estimate” that Apple will sell 12 million iPads in Q2.



Considering Apple sold 15 million iPads in its first three quarters on the market, that’s really impressive.

Don’t Miss: Apple’s Amazing iPad Business In Context

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.