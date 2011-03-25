iPad 2 Lines Are Huge Around The World

Photo: Laurita_

Apple is launching iPad 2 around the world today.And predictably, there are huge lines forming. We’ve scanned Twitpic and other sources for photos.



With the long delays for iPad 2 from Apple’s online store, it makes sense for these rabid fans to be in line.

Well, it sort of makes sense. Waiting in long lines for a gadget is a little goofy, but this could be the only chance to get an iPad 2 for a few weeks.

We just saw a tweet that said the lines in New York for iPad 2 are longer today than they were last week. Online orders are taking 3-4 weeks to ship, which is driving people to Apple’s stores.

People are getting desperate to get their hands on an iPad 2, and it shows.

If you have any good photos to share, email [email protected]

