iPad 2 In Production, Thinner, With Front Camera, More Memory

Photo: Amazon

Here are some details about Apple’s second iPad, courtesy the WSJ: It is in production, will have more memory, is lighter and thinner, will be available with both Verizon and AT&T service, has a front-facing camera, and similar screen resolution to the first iPad.None of this information is new. But the WSJ verification is helpful.



The WSJ doesn’t report any information about when Apple will announce the new iPad or start shipping it. Nor does it report what the new iPad will be called.

Related: Apple’s Special Weapon In Its iPad War Against Google

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.