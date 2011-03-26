Watch The Insane Abuse The iPad 2's Screen Can Handle

The iPad 2’s glass screen may be thinner than the iPad’s, but a series of abusive tests from iFixYouri.com shows that it is noticeably stronger.



The video below from 9 to 5 Mac shows iFixYouri putting the iPad and iPad 2 glass screens through their paces.

Check it out, but don’t try this at home:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

