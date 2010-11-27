iPad 2 Getting Gyroscope, Retina Display, USB?

Around this time last year, the rumour mill for “Apple’s tablet” started cranking hard. This year, the rumour mill for the iPad 2 is starting to warm up, but we don’t think it’s going to be quite as interesting.



The latest evidence: DigiTimes (via ComputerWorld) has five new features we can expect from iPad 2:

Video phone feature, presumably FaceTime.

Thinner glass on the display panels, which could mean it’s slightly lighter.

Retina display is coming.

A USB connection so you don’t have to use Apple’s proprietary standard.

3-axis gyroscope for improved gaming. This feature is in the iPhone already.

This is the second batch of rumours/reports on the iPad 2 we’ve seen so far. Both suggest it’s only getting mild upgrades, adding many of the features already on the iPhone 4. Makes sense to us, as there’s not a lot of room for improvement in form factor on the device.

We’ll be curious to see if the guts get upgraded to be faster and if the OS gets some nifty new features.

