iPad 2 rumours: Front Facing Camera, CDMA-GSM Chip, Thinner Design

Details, or rumours, are starting to drip out about the newest version of the iPad. Here’s what’s being talked about this morning:

Apple has picked suppliers, and it will start shipping iPad 2 in Q1 2011, DigiTimes reports.

Apple is making a “World iPad” using a dual GSM-CDMA Qualcomm chip, says Wedge Partners analyst Brian Blair (via All Things D.)

Blair also says the new iPad will have a front facing camera.

The iPad 2 will be slimmer, with a unibody construction from one piece of metal, adds Blair.

Blair thinks Apple will manufacture 48 million iPads next year.

That’s all for now, but we expect talk to heat up and pick up over the next few months as iPad 2 gets closer to being a reality.



