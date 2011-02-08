iPad 2 Announcement Might Not Happen Until March

Apple’s iPad 2 introduction might not happen until March, according to a Japanese report surfaced over the weekend on Apple Insider.



Last week, we had speculated that some signs pointed toward Apple potentially announcing the iPad 2 within the next two weeks.

Specifically, we noted that Apple was getting ready to launch a new version of iOS, and that Apple executives said they would “soon” be announcing new policies regarding in-app payments for app publishers like Amazon.

We thought those might make nice appetizers for a public event, where the iPad 2 unveiling could be the main course.

But upon further reflection, it now seems that the “within two weeks” schedule could be overly ambitious.

Since then, the WSJ reported that Apple’s new payment rules wouldn’t kick in until the end of March, giving Apple plenty of time. And the iOS 4.3 update — still expected within 10 days — probably isn’t big enough that it really needs a public demo before it can launch.

Plus, if the iPad 2 isn’t going to start selling until April, as many have predicted, February does seem a bit soon for an unveiling — especially if the iPad 2 isn’t much different from the current iPad.

So, a March event seems more likely now. (Though anything is possible, of course.)

The Japanese report also suggests the event could be “small.” Given that the iPad 2 changes aren’t expected to be huge, and that Apple CEO Steve Jobs — who is out on medical leave — might not be the one leading the event, this also makes sense.

