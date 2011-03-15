The iPad 2's Graphics Are Already Better Than Sony's Next PSP

Sony wowed audiences with its Next Generation Portable (NGP), the official evolution of the PSP. Despite the machine’s graphical brilliance, however, Apple may have beaten it to the punch with the company’s latest product, iPad 2.



While speaking to Bolt Creative’s Dave Castelnuovo, the brains behind the successful iPhone App, Pocket God, he remarked that the iPad 2 is on par with and possibly better than the NGP when it comes to eye popping visuals.

“We already know that the original iPad is much faster than the 3DS, and the iPad 2 looks to be equal to (if not better than) the PSP2 in terms of raw graphical horsepower. It will be interesting to see how all three devices compete over the next year.”

Castelnuovo added, “According to Epic Games, the PSP2 is roughly four times the speed of the iPhone 4, and it sounds like the iPad 2 has about the same increase in speed. We won’t know until someone is able to rip one of these apart and see what kind of GPU is under the hood and compare the hardware specs.”

As for the head to head battle for consumer attention, he feels that publishers will include the iPad when porting games to different platforms, and for good reason.

“You’ll see the iPhone and iPad added to the cross platform strategy of more AAA games. Especially considering that PSP2 will be starting at zero install base when it is released compared to the millions of iPads that are currently on the market. Infinity Blade is a great example of Epic finding a way to make their game backward compatible with the old iPad and unlock a new level of graphical detail for iPad 2.”

Whether or not this will affect NGP sales remains to be seen, but one thing’s for certain, Sony cannot ignore Apple.

