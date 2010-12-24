iPad 2: New rumours Of Thinner Edges, Flat Backing, Weird Speaker

Photo: Macotakara

New rumours about the design of the iPad 2 are wending their way around the internet today.These rumours seem to have started on a Japanese blog based on Chinese sources. In other words, we’re not going to treat this as a rock solid report that we totally believe.



That said, it’s still fun to see what people are talking about.

According to the new reports, the iPad will be smaller by a few millimeters, but its screen will remain the same size.

The thick black bezel will be reduced to make up the difference.

The back of the iPad will be flattened, so it doesn’t rock as much when placed on a table.

It will also get a wide opening for a speaker added to the back. We’ve included their mock up of what it could look like, you can see the speaker grill.

This is the one we’re most sceptical of. It doesn’t look like something Apple would do, it’s obtrusive.

But, the iPad is used for video a lot, so maybe it wants a louder speaker? What do you think?

