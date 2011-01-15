iPad 2 Coming In Spring, iPhone 5 In Summer

Engadget reports that the next version of Apple’s iPad will probably come out in April — later than some have expected — and that the case mockups that recently appeared are very early versions.

The report also says that the completely redesigned iPhone 5 is slated for a summer release, and that it’s being tested in secret by senior Apple executives on Apple’s campus — no chance of it getting left in a bar ahead of time like the iPhone 4 happened.

Both devices will use new chipsets from Qualcomm that support both the GSM data networks used by AT&T (and most carriers around the world) and the CDMA standard used by Verizon. This saves Apple from having to put out two different versions of each device so they’ll work on both types of networks, and also lets users switch between carriers more easily. It’s also a big loss for Intel, which acquired the wireless business of Infineon last a fall — both the iPad and current iPhone use Infineon chipsets.

